American forces completed an inspection aboard a commercial tanker on Saturday, signaling that military operations to restrict maritime traffic to and from Iran remain fully active, according to statements released by US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The interdiction involved a Comoros-flagged vessel identified as the M/T Charminar while it was navigating regional waters.

“Early today, US forces completed a verification boarding aboard Comoros-flagged M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, and the tanker is now continuing its journey," CENTCOM stated in a post on social media, emphasizing that the “naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect."

Military officials also released further information regarding an action conducted Friday against a second vessel, identified as the Mozambique-flagged M/T Lavine, which was intercepted in the Gulf of Oman.

According to CENTCOM, that tanker was disabled after it repeatedly disregarded explicit warnings and breached the blockade parameters, with officials noting that the ship “no longer transiting to Iran."

Since the military reinstated maritime enforcement measures against Iranian ports earlier this month, US naval units have turned back 12 commercial ships, disabled two vessels that “didn’t comply" with orders, and conducted verification boardings on two ships to “ensure total compliance" with the blockade.