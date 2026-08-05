Lebanon has proposed including the southern Lebanese towns of Bint Jbeil and al-Khiam in a new pilot program, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The proposal was put forth Tuesday by the Lebanese delegation during the seventh round of talks between Israel and Lebanon. The meeting marked the second round of Israeli-Lebanese talks hosted by the Italian capital.

Lebanese sources told Asharq Al-Awsat that the two towns were chosen because of their national significance, their geographic location, and the large number of residents who remain displaced.

Last month, the US State Department announced that implementation of the Israel-Lebanon agreement began in the designated pilot areas in southern Lebanon. According to the announcement, implementation has commenced in the villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh.

Earlier this week, Asharq Al-Awsat reported, citing a Lebanese source, that Beirut's delegation would demand a full ceasefire, including a halt to all hostilities and US guarantees that Israel will refrain from demolishing towns and villages captured using bulldozers.

According to the source, Israel has conveyed a firm message to Washington insisting that the Hezbollah terrorist organization immediately evacuate its large and strategic military compound on the Ali al-Taher Ridge.

The report added that Israel is prepared to allow the Lebanese Armed Forces to intervene and persuade Hezbollah to leave the site. However, Jerusalem has reportedly made clear that if those efforts fail, it will be forced to take full military control of the compound.