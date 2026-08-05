Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted his position to the High Court of Justice in response to petitions seeking the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, stating that there are no legal or administrative grounds for ending his tenure.

In the response filed with the court, Netanyahu said that Ben Gvir's appointment was made in accordance with the law and that the Prime Minister's position has not changed since the minister was appointed.

Netanyahu emphasized that even if the procedures governing the minister's working relationship with the police have not yet been fully finalized, this does not justify his dismissal.

The response further argued that Ben Gvir does not deny the principle of police independence, and that the disputes surrounding the manner in which he has carried out his duties do not constitute legal grounds for disqualifying him from office.

Netanyahu also contended that the petitions concern a non-justiciable issue and criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's position. According to the Prime Minister, her legal opinion is based on an "inflation of the events" and cites various incidents without demonstrating a connection between them and any legal basis that would justify dismissing the minister.

Ben Gvir responded by saying, "I welcome the Prime Minister's clear response to the criminal Attorney General. Deep state bureaucrats have absolutely no authority to remove ministers from office. After the elections, we will remove the deep state bureaucrats ourselves."