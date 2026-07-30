A social media clash erupted between National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the "Yashar!" party.

The spat began when Eisenkot posted a tweet featuring an interview clip alongside the caption: "There is no leadership there, no strength, and no Judaism."

Minister Ben Gvir was quick to respond, posting a reply tweet accompanied by an old video of Eisenkot from his tenure as Head of the IDF Operations Directorate.

In the footage, Eisenkot is seen describing how he halted an airstrike that could have led to the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the Second Lebanon War, citing concerns over potential civilian casualties near the target building.

In his rebuttal tweet, Ben Gvir wrote: "Gadi, here is a video where you boast about how, as Head of Operations, you prevented the elimination of Nasrallah in 2006 due to 'morality' considerations. That same 'morality' kept Nasrallah alive - and directly led to the murders of hundreds of northern residents and soldiers at the hands of Hezbollah."

"You tried to instill that same defeatist 'morality' during the current war as a Cabinet minister," Ben Gvir added. "Fortunately, you left, allowing us to eliminate Nasrallah - with immense strength."