הצצה לתעלות התנינים בכלא

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman (Likud) published a video statement on Tuesday filmed at the area designated for the crocodile moat surrounding the Ktzi'ot Prison. During the visit, the two presented the site where, according to them, the moat is to be constructed.

Minister Silman said that after a series of discussions on the matter, she arrived at the site with Minister Ben-Gvir. "Whoever harms our people will end up sleeping surrounded by crocodiles," she stated, stressing that the move will "follow the law and what is permitted, while caring for the animals' well-being."

Addressing the court order suspending the move, Ben-Gvir said, "Here, at this spot, there are supposed to be crocodiles. The court issued an order and put a spoke in the wheel of what we're doing again."

According to Ben-Gvir, "In both Gaza and Judea and Samaria, they say they are scared. In the Middle East, we gotta be crazy - that's how it works. So, inshallah (G-d willing), crocodiles."

Ben-Gvir added that he intends to advance the plan through a legal battle. "We will fight in court, and after that, [there will be] the death penalty for terrorists. There are currently no terror attacks, but if there are terror attacks: death penalty."