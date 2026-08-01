Late on Friday night an IDF officer was moderately injured during operational activity in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

The officer was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, and his family has been notified.

The IDF said that the incident began after IDF soldiers identified several Hezbollah terrorists in the Ali al-Taher Ridge area, in the Security Zone, where IDF soldiers are operating. Following the identification, the soldiers struck the terrorists and eliminated them in order to remove the threat.

As a result of the encounter, an IDF officer sustained moderate injuries and was evacuated for medical treatment.

Later, the IDF stressed that it "will continue to operate to remove any threat to its soldiers and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians."