Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a temporary injunction freezing the implementation of budget transfers approved Tuesday by the Knesset Finance Committee, following a petition challenging the approval process.

In his ruling, Justice Alex Stein said that in light of the alleged procedural flaws in the Finance Committee's deliberations, implementation of all budget transfers approved during that session should be suspended, with the exception of the transfer designated for civilian emergency expenditures.

Justice Stein also ordered that the petition be heard as soon as possible before a three-justice panel. The respondents were instructed to submit preliminary responses to both the petition and the request for an interim injunction no later than 48 hours after the time the hearing is set for.

The decision temporarily freezes the implementation of the approved budget transfers pending further proceedings and a final ruling.

יוסי איבגי ראש מחלקת מפעלים בתנועת בני עקיבא On Tuesday, the Finance Committee approved budget transfers totaling approximatelyNIS 250 million following an extended debate. The allocations are intended for several core welfare and education programs within the haredi education system and are aimed at reducing longstanding structural disparities.

Among the key allocations is a significant budget increase for haredi preschool and kindergarten teachers, who will, for the first time, receive full funding based on their years of professional experience. The committee also approved dedicated funding for student transportation in the Chinuch Atzmai and Bnei Yosef school networks, as well as subsidies for after-school programs in exempt and recognized-but-unofficial educational institutions.

The budget package also includes funding for Jewish cultural activities, educational and therapeutic programs for at-risk and disengaged youth, subsidies for teacher training in haredi high schools and post-high school institutions, and additional budget items intended to strengthen various educational institutions.