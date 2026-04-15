Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud), who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, on Wednesday morning issued a sharply-worded statement challenging the authority of the Supreme Court to deliberate on the continued tenure of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit).

Levin’s remarks came as justices began a hearing on Ben Gvir’s removal from office.

"The discussion taking place this morning in the Supreme Court regarding the dismissal of Minister Ben Gvir is in contradiction to the law," Levin said, basing his statement on the Basic Law governing the separation of Israel's three branches of government.

He added, "The judges’ decision will in any case have no validity. The authority to appoint or dismiss a minister is granted by law to the prime minister, not to the court."

"My friend Minister Ben Gvir will continue to serve in his position, by virtue of the people’s decision and the faith of the Knesset."