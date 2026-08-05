The National Program for Aliyah of Teachers, led by the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization.

In response to Israel’s growing teacher shortage, Nefesh B'Nefesh, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, announced today the launch of Israel's first-ever National Educators Aliyah Program. The initiative is designed to streamline the Aliyah and professional integration of qualified Jewish educators from North America, and connect them with teaching opportunities across Israel.

Israel's education system has long faced a shortage of teachers, particularly in the subjects of English, mathematics, and science, with shortages especially acute in the central regions of the country. Thousands of educators currently working in the system lack full certification or are teaching outside their areas of expertise.

"The teacher shortage is one of the greatest challenges facing Israel's education system, and we are committed to addressing it with every tool at our disposal," said Minister of Education Yoav Kisch. This new national initiative is part of a broader effort to expand the teaching workforce, attract outstanding educators, and provide meaningful solutions for schools in the subjects and regions where the need is greatest. This is a national, Zionist, and educational initiative that strengthens our education system, brings exceptional talent into our classrooms, and reflects our commitment to ensuring that every student in Israel receives the best education possible."

The new program aims to transform the process of Aliyah for educators by eliminating many of the professional and bureaucratic barriers that have traditionally hindered their entry into Israel's workforce. Rather than navigating credential recognition, licensing, and employment only after arriving in Israel, participants will begin these processes before making Aliyah, allowing them to transition into Israeli classrooms shortly after their arrival.

"Aliyah has always been a national engine of growth, bringing outstanding talent, knowledge, and experience to help build Israel's future. Following the success of our International Medical Aliyah Program, we recognized this model could be expanded to address other shortages in Israel’s workforce," said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B'Nefesh. “This new initiative connects the mission of Aliyah with one of the country’s most significant national priorities, strengthening the education system. Our goal is to bring exceptional Jewish educators to Israel, support them throughout their Aliyah and professional integration, and once again demonstrate how Aliyah plays a meaningful role in addressing the country's immediate needs."

Israel’s National Educators Aliyah Program builds on the success of the International Medical Aliyah Program (IMAP), launched by Nefesh B'Nefesh in 2024 in partnership with Israel's Ministries of Aliyah and Integration; Health; and Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience, together with The Jewish Agency for Israel. Over the past two years, IMAP has helped bring more than 1,000 physicians from around the world to Israel and integrate them into the country's healthcare system. The new initiative applies that same proven model to another critical national workforce challenge, education.

"We are creating a pathway that will allow teachers to begin working in their profession as soon as they make Aliyah to Israel, while also strengthening Israel's education system. This program is a clear reflection of our belief that Aliyah plays a vital role in the country's growth," said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Ofir Sofer. "The success of the International Medical Aliyah Program, bringing physicians to Israel demonstrated that when the government removes barriers, actively facilitates professional licensing and credential recognition, and supports new immigrants as they transition into the workforce, the results speak for themselves. I am confident we will achieve similar success with this initiative, strengthening Israel's education system through high-quality Aliyah, and we will continue working to expand the program to additional Jewish communities around the world."

Expected to start this coming year, the program aims to identify hundreds of prospective educators considering Aliyah, helping them begin the credential recognition process, and place new Olim teachers into Israel's education system for the 2027-2028 academic year. As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Education will map staffing needs by skillsets, subject, region, and school, enabling educators' qualifications and experience to be matched with positions where they are needed most.

The program will support prospective Olim throughout every stage of the process. Over the course of 2026-2027, dedicated Educator Aliyah fairs will be held across North America, allowing candidates to begin recognition of their teaching credentials and academic degrees before making Aliyah, meet with representatives from Israel's education system, explore employment opportunities before relocating, and receive personalized guidance on Aliyah and professional licensing. In addition, a variety of webinars will be held, as well as informational sessions and parlor meetings across North America.

A centralized candidate and nationwide employment database, organized by subject area, district, and geographic region, will connect prospective teachers with schools and educational networks across Israel, helping ensure the best possible match between educators and available teaching positions.

Support will continue after participants make Aliyah and will include assistance with professional integration and job placement, guidance on any required certification or professional coursework, support in strengthening Hebrew language proficiency for the classroom, a mentoring program led by experienced immigrant teachers, and a comprehensive guidance network for their families.

The initiative aims to identify high-quality educators and match their capabilities with the areas where the education system needs them most, with a particular emphasis on English language education. By removing barriers and providing professional guidance, we aim to help them find a professional home in Israel, make a lasting impact, and bring a fresh spirit into the Israeli classroom.