At the Arutz Sheva Conference held as part of the Israel Real Estate Fair in London, IsraFinance founder and CEO Ilan Rubinstein spoke about the growing interest among Diaspora Jews in purchasing property in Israel, even before making aliyah. Drawing on his own experience as an Oleh from the UK, Rubinstein said his work focuses on helping people find the right location and property based on their personal circumstances rather than promoting specific projects.

Rubinstein noted that while many English-speaking immigrants continue to seek out established Anglo communities, the range of communities attracting new Olim has expanded in recent years. He stressed that factors such as proximity to family, personal needs, and long-term plans should guide decisions about where to live.

Addressing the Israeli housing market, Rubinstein said there is no certainty about future prices and encouraged prospective buyers to focus on their own goals rather than attempting to predict market movements. He also emphasized the importance of receiving advice tailored to each individual's situation, whether regarding purchasing property, renting, or planning for Aliyah.

Concluding the interview, Rubinstein praised those attending the conference for taking practical steps toward strengthening their connection to Israel. He encouraged participants to establish a clear plan for purchasing property or making Aliyah, saying that every family should move forward according to its own pace and circumstances.