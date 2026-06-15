As part of the Arutz Sheva Conference at the Israeli Real Estate Fair in London, three professionals involved in assisting prospective olim discussed the practical and financial challenges of aliyah, emphasizing the importance of preparation and trusted guidance throughout the process.

The panel featured Danny Newman of Goldfus Insurance and administrator of the Living Financially Smarter in Israel community, Shira Finkel of Habayta, and Daniel Eisenberg of IsraTransfer.

Finkel said she has seen growing interest in aliyah from Jewish communities abroad, noting that many people are eager to make the move but are overwhelmed by the process.

"I think the market is very confusing," she said. "They don't even know from where to start and everything seems so far and complicated."

She explained that Habayta works with clients before they begin searching for a property, helping them understand their financial situation, timeline, and any tax considerations so they can approach the process with a clear plan.

Eisenberg said he has also seen increased interest from people who may not have previously considered aliyah, with some first looking to purchase property in Israel as a way to strengthen their connection to the country.

"There's definitely a lot of interest," he said. "People who maybe five years ago, aliyah was something that they never would consider."

Newman focused on the importance of asking questions before making aliyah, particularly regarding insurance and financial planning.

"The first thing I always say is ask questions," he said. "If you don't ask the questions, you won't know."

He stressed that preparation should begin before aliyah rather than after arrival.

"Before aliyah. Absolutely before aliyah," he said when asked when people should begin seeking advice.

Asked about the emotional side of their work, the panelists described the privilege of helping families through one of the most significant decisions of their lives.

Finkel said she deeply admires those considering aliyah and described her work as a way to help make the process easier for others, while Newman said, "It's a very exciting stage for people. Challenging, but exciting."