For Dr. Rachel and Shelly Kohn, making aliyah was not the culmination of a lifelong dream but rather a decision that felt both natural and timely.

"It was a very natural decision. A lot of people say they dreamed about it all their lives, but that wasn't the case with us. It just came to a point where one day we said, 'Okay, it's time.'"

The couple's connection to Israel was deeply rooted in family values. Rachel's parents were dedicated supporters of the Jewish state, actively raising funds and helping families displaced from Gush Katif rebuild their lives following the 2005 disengagement. "They were very enthusiastic about the idea of us moving here," she said.

The road to aliyah, however, was delayed by family obligations. Following the death of her father, Rachel's mother became seriously ill. Rachel devoted much of her time to caring for her, despite her mother's encouragement not to postpone the move. "She said very clearly that she did not want to be the reason that I did not make aliyah. But I felt committed to staying with her until she passed away."

Once that chapter had come to a close, the couple accelerated their plans. "My parents wanted to make aliyah, but it just never worked out for them. We were definitely fulfilling my parents' dream by coming here."

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The ongoing security challenges facing Israel, including war and political tensions, did not deter them.

"Knowing there were challenges in terms of politics and war did not influence our decision," Rachel said. "When we got here, we met a lot of Israelis who were surprised that we came at that time. But we were comfortable with the decision, and we're still comfortable with it."

When choosing where to settle, the Kohns intentionally sought a mixed community rather than an exclusively English-speaking enclave.

"We definitely did not want to choose a totally Anglo community," Rachel explained. "We wanted a place with some English speakers, but we also wanted to live among Israelis. That was important to us."

They found exactly that in the community of Carmay Hanadiv, where they say they were embraced from the moment they arrived.

"During our first seven weeks here, we were invited out for a meal every Shabbat," Rachel said. "It was amazing. We got to know people right away. It's a very warm, welcoming community."

Those early connections have endured, with the couple remaining close friends with the seven families who hosted them during their first weeks in Israel.

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Looking ahead, the Kohns hope more North American Jews will follow their example. They noted that many families from their former community in New Jersey have already purchased homes in Israel but have yet to make the move.

"A lot of people from our community bought apartments here but did not move here," Rachel said. "They're renting them out and planning on coming someday."

Her message to them is simple: "Someday should be now. It's a great time to come. It's a wonderful place to be."