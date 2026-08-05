The attorney who was shot and killed in his office in Rishon Lezion on Tuesday has been identified as Arbel Feldman, a resident of the city.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Police suspect Feldman was murdered by one of his clients, a 23-year-old resident of Ramle. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene before later turning himself in at a police station in Ashdod. He is expected to be brought before a court, where police will seek to extend his detention.

According to the investigation, an argument broke out between the two, apparently stemming from a financial dispute. Investigators are examining whether the killing was premeditated or whether the suspect drew a handgun and opened fire at close range during an escalating confrontation. Police also said the suspect did not have a license to possess a firearm.

According to Ynet, the dispute centered on the suspect's claim that he had not received NIS 15,000 in compensation from a legal claim. Feldman, however, reportedly maintained that the money had been transferred to the suspect's father.

Security camera footage released Tuesday showed the suspect entering the lobby of the office building and walking toward Feldman's office shortly before the shooting. He was later seen leaving the building.

Feldman's law partner, who was in the office at the time, told investigators he first heard a brief conversation between the two men, followed by sounds resembling explosions. When he entered the office, he found Feldman lying beneath his desk in a pool of blood and immediately called emergency services and police.

"We are in shock over what happened," Feldman's family said in a statement. A relative told Ynet, "He was the last person you would ever expect something like this to happen to. We simply can't believe this is happening."

His law partner described Feldman as "a humble and gentle person" and said he had been planning to go on vacation with his wife and children next week. He added that Feldman had recently mentioned that a particular client had been harassing him, but no one imagined it would end in a fatal shooting.