המעצר של אביאור ששון דוברות המשטרה

Avior Sasson, the primary suspect in the murder of Benyahu Razi, was arrested today (Tuesday) following a manhunt conducted by the Jerusalem District Police since the killing.

He was taken in for questioning by the Zion Precinct's Major Crimes Unit and will later be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on extending his detention.

According to a police statement, Jerusalem District Commander Maj. Gen. Avshalom Peled instructed the district's Central Unit to use all available police resources in the manhunt for Sasson in order to locate his hiding place and bring him into custody.

The investigation found that while on the run, Sasson hid in several locations across central and northern Israel. Today, while traveling to Jerusalem in a taxi, detectives from the Jerusalem District's Central Unit carried out an operation in which they intercepted the vehicle and arrested him in the Harel Tunnel at the entrance to the city.

Earlier today, police reported that, as part of the same investigation, a 34-year-old Israel Prison Service officer from Hod Hasharon was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the investigation and breach of trust.

According to investigators, the officer was romantically involved with Avior Sasson's brother, who is currently serving a prison sentence. Police suspect that through their personal relationship and the prisoner's access to her mobile phone, he was able to help his brother evade police and remain in hiding. Investigators also suspect that the two worked together to obstruct the murder investigation.

Police and the Israel Prison Service said the covert investigation was launched following intelligence received by the prison service.

Benyahu Razi, 19, was murdered on July 11 in a short-term rental apartment in Jerusalem's Nachlaot neighborhood. According to police, he arrived at the apartment after arranging to meet his former girlfriend, Agam Tsarfi, and her friend, Shilat Huta.

As part of the investigation, police suspect that the two women, together with Mazal Linor Sasson, Avior Sasson's mother, played various roles in planning the incident and bringing the attackers to the apartment. All of the suspects deny the allegations against them.