A commotion broke out this morning (Tuesday) at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court during a hearing on extending the detention of the suspects involved in the murder of Benayahu Razi.

As the suspects entered the courtroom, members of Razi's family shouted "Murderers!" at them. His brother cried out, "These are murderers-they took my brother from me."

Court security intervened in an attempt to restore order while the hearing on extending the suspects' detention continued.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office is completing preparations to file indictments in the murder case of Benayahu Razi z"l. The main question under consideration is whether to charge only Avior Sasson with murder, or also the three young women suspected of involvement in planning the incident.

In the coming days, the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office is expected to make one of the most significant decisions in the case, determining which suspects will be indicted and on what charges.

At the center of the decision is whether to attribute the murder solely to 17-year-old Avior Sasson, who is considered the primary suspect, or to also prosecute Agam Tzarfi, Shilat Huta, and Linor Mazal Sasson for their alleged involvement.

The decision is being made while prosecutors are still awaiting the final opinion from the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, which is expected to determine Razi's cause of death-whether he died from stab wounds or from the blows he sustained during the assault. This finding could affect the charges filed.

Police believe that Tzarfi and Huta were part of the chain of events that led to the attack. According to investigators, Agam Tzarfi allegedly watched the incident unfold in real time via a video call and encouraged those involved during the attack. Both women denied during questioning that they intended to harm Razi or knew the plan was to kill him.

A source familiar with the investigation said the main legal challenge is proving the mental element required for a murder conviction.

"At the moment, there is no unequivocal evidence that anyone gave an order to murder Benayahu. The question is whether those involved knew and understood that the incident was going to end in murder. Without proving intent or awareness, it is difficult to establish a murder charge."

At the same time, Avior Sasson and the two minors who were with him at the Airbnb apartment continue to claim they acted in self-defense. According to their account, Razi pulled out a knife and attempted to stab one of them, and Sasson stabbed him in response.

Police question this version of events, in part because the investigative material indicates that the three arrived at the scene already armed with knives, clubs, and a meat tenderizer.

Also arrested in connection with the case were a prison service officer, who is suspected of having had a romantic relationship with Avior Sasson's brother, a traffic police officer, and additional family members of those involved. Prosecutors are also expected to decide whether to file indictments against them and what charges to bring.

Police believe there is sufficient evidence to charge some of those involved with "murder with indifference," a form of murder under Israeli law involving extreme disregard for human life. However, the final decision rests with the Prosecutor's Office. In the coming days, with the filing of the prosecutor's declaration, the full picture of the case that has gripped the country is expected to become clearer.