Underground tunnel route discovered in southern Lebanon

The IDF's 401st Brigade Combat Team and Yahalom Unit destroyed an underground Hezbollah terrorist headquarters, the IDF announced Wednesday.

Soldiers of the 401st Brigade Combat Team, under the command of the 91st Division, are operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon to eliminate threats against the State of Israel.

During operations in the village of Haddatha within the security zone, soldiers from the 601st Battalion and the Yahalom Unit destroyed an underground tunnel route that served as a headquarters for the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The tunnel was approximately 55 meters long and contained three living quarters. It was constructed beneath a factory producing construction materials and located approximately 300 meters from a UNIFIL building.

The soldiers also located an underground shaft connected to the route containing dozens of weapons.

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"The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate all threats to its soldiers and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to endanger Israeli civilians," a statement stressed.