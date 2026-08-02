The IDF clarified on Sunday that the explosion that injured five Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers belonged to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and not Israel.

Earlier in the day, the LAF published a statement blaming Israel for the incident, claiming the five soldiers were injured due to an Israeli strike on Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

Following a review, the IDF confirmed that, contrary to the claims, the explosive device did not belong to the IDF. According to the information available to the IDF, the explosive device is assessed to have belonged to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The military further noted that the incident occurred in the Kfara area, outside the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, where no IDF soldiers had any presence.