The Hamas terrorist organization has begun preparing to move the center of its covert operations to Turkey.

A Kan Reshet Bet report on Wednesday cited Palestinian Arab sources who said that the majority of the terrorist organization's clandestine bodies, including its planning and cyber departments, would leave Qatar for Turkey, leaving behind the organization's public leadership.

The report of the move follows an early Kan News report from Tuesday that stated that the Qatari authorities have begun taking measures to limit the Hamas leadership's actions on its soil. Per the new directives, the terrorist leaders must now receive approval before any official meeting in the capital, Doha.

According to the report, the new directives are a result of Qatar's disappointment with Hamas's decision to appoint Khalil al-Hayya as its leader, over Doha's preferred candidate, Khaled Mashaal.

Palestinian Arab sources told Kan News that Qatar chose to punish Hamas for choosing the candidate who is more closely associated with Iran over the one who leans more toward the Muslim Brotherhood.