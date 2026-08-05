British journalist Piers Morgan confronted senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad during an interview on Morgan’s show.

Morgan fiercely criticized Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel and accused the terrorist organization of carrying out atrocities against Israel. Hamad repeatedly tried to interject and rejected Morgan’s descriptions of what occurred on October 7.

“Listen, I'm sorry, but you crossed every line of humanity and morality. On October the 7th, the actions of Hamas crossed every single moral, ethical and humanitarian line. Your people committed acts of utter barbarism against innocent Israelis. You did. We saw it with our own eyes," Morgan said.

As Hamad repeatedly dismissed Morgan’s statements as untrue, the journalist continued, “Your people, your Hamas terrorists…just to be clear: Your Hamas terrorists, your people, they deliberately posted themselves committing their atrocities in real time."

Morgan subsequently said, “I understand your position and I understand that you believe you're fighting an occupation. You believe you're there for ‘freedom fighters’...I understand Hamas’s position. However, I brand Hamas terrorists because the actions on October the 7th were the actions of a terrorist organization that committed a series of despicable crimes against the Israeli people. There is no justification."

Hamad claimed that Morgan was being “not fair", to which Morgan replied, “Let me ask you one simple question: Why would you take hostage a baby? What possible justification? Never mind all the other crimes that were committed that day. Why would you kidnap a baby?"

Hamad then claimed that Hamas terrorists “had no instruction to do that. We never planned to take civilians."