A 34-year-old Jerusalem resident drowned on Tuesday at a beach in the city of Limassol, Cyprus.

According to ZAKA, the Israeli man went for a swim with his family when he suddenly disappeared. Family members initiated a search along the shoreline and in the water that lasted roughly two hours.

Local emergency services were called only after a powered paraglider passing overhead spotted him floating in the water. First responders retrieved him from the sea, but were forced to pronounce him dead at the scene.

ZAKA reported that the organization is working alongside the Israeli Foreign Ministry and Cypriot authorities to assist the family and finalize the necessary arrangements to repatriate the deceased's body to Israel.

ZAKA Operations Deputy Director Chaim Weingarten described the event as a "devastating tragedy," adding that the organization remains in close contact with the family and is working to bring the deceased home for burial as swiftly as possible.