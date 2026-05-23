A front desk worker at a Cambria, California, hotel was fired after telling two Israelis, "Free Palestine," and calling them "baby killers."

The video, posted on social media, went viral within hours.

In it, an Israeli couple can be seen attempting to check in at a hotel where they had reserved rooms. Instead, they were subjected to verbal assaults by the front desk worker, who filmed the interaction and posted it on social media. He then wrote that he had never looked the devil in the eye like he did on that night, and wrote that there were "child murderers" staying in the hotel.

As she stands at the desk, the woman tells the worker that he is supposed to be objective and treat all guests equally. She can then be heard telling her husband in Hebrew, "I'm afraid he will break into our room and do something to us."

In the background, a child can be heard calling, "Mommy, mommy." Social media reports added that the couple did not remain in the hotel, and instead sought lodging elsewhere.

Activist Hen Mazzig commented, "The employee was fired. This is where the story usually ends. It does not end here. He launched a GoFundMe called 'Support Ryan’s Stand for Justice.' Almost $8,000 raised in roughly a day. In his own words, he was let go for 'speaking up on the genocide.'"

"That is one version of events. The other version is on camera. This is what 2026 looks like for Jews," he concluded.