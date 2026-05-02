Thai security forces raided an illegal kindergarten and school on the island of Koh Phangan, which is associated with a large Israeli community and young families.

During the raid, officers were surprised to find that the facility, which was licensed for only 18 children, housed more than 100 pupils, of whom 89 were Israeli children.

The institution, called Arkee, operated under the guise of a small kindergarten for ages two to five, but in practice functioned as an extensive school that charged tuition of about 64,000 baht per semester. The raid followed complaints on social media about a facility run by foreigners in violation of the law.

During the operation, three main suspects in running the place were arrested: a 45-year-old Iranian couple, suspected of operating a private school without a license, and a 61-year-old Thai woman who assisted in running the facility. Several teachers were also arrested on suspicion of working without appropriate work permits and in violation of immigration laws.

According to local police reports, some of those present tried to flee the premises at the start of the raid. The suspects now face a range of charges, including violating child protection laws, employing foreigners without a license, and operating a business without a permit.