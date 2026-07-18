Six Israeli tourists were attacked this week in northern Mongolia by a group of men of Kazakh Muslim origin in what the victims believe was an antisemitic assault.

According to a report by Kan News, the incident occurred Monday evening at a campsite where the group, three men and three women, had stopped for the night during a their trip. As they prepared to camp, a group of men approached them, prompting the Israelis to put on closed shoes and prepare for the possibility of a confrontation. Moments later, the attackers allegedly began assaulting them with knives and hatchets while shouting, "Heil Hitler" and "Get out of here."

The Israelis fought back during the attack. One used a glass bottle to repel an assailant, another disarmed an attacker armed with a knife, and the group ultimately succeeded in driving off their attackers. One Israeli sustained a broken jaw after being struck in the face.

Following the assault, the group fled the area with the assistance of a local driver. The injured traveler was later flown to Israel for medical treatment.

"It was clear that it was motivated by antisemitism," one of the victims claimed.

The travelers notified the Israeli Embassy in China, which is also responsible for Mongolia. Embassy staff and the Israeli ambassador remained in contact with the group throughout the aftermath of the attack and assisted them until they safely departed the country.