An IDF trainee at the Hasmonean Brigade training base in the Jordan Valley was seriously injured on Tuesday due to an accidental discharge at the base.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and the IDF confirmed that his family has been notified of his condition. The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

An initial IDF investigation revealed that during downtime, three soldiers entered their room, locked the door, and allegedly began mishandling their weapons.

Preliminary findings indicate that during this game, the soldiers competed to see who could cock their weapon faster.

At a certain point, one of them inserted a magazine, cocked his weapon, switched the safety to fire mode, and pulled the trigger. The discharged bullet struck one of his comrades, inflicting a severe neck injury.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated, "An IDF soldier was severely injured earlier this evening as a result of gunfire at a military base. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family was notified."

The IDF added that "following the incident, an investigation was opened by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, upon completion of which the findings will be submitted for review by the Military Advocate General's Corps."