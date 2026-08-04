IDF arrests terrorist in Shechem (Nablus)

IDF soldiers, guided by the ISA, launched an operation on Monday in the Shechem (Nablus) area.

As part of the activity, the soldiers apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization who operated to advance terror activities.

Additionally, the terrorist belonged to ‘The Lions Den’ terrorist organization, which was previously dismantled by Israeli security forces.

The IDF pledged that its soldiers will continue to operate to thwart terrorism and to ensure security in the area.