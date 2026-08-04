The National Insurance Institute today (Tuesday) published new data on the family situation of reserve service members, which shows that the rate of divorces and separations among them is not higher than the average in Israeli society - contrary to the claim that has been prevalent since the outbreak of the war.

According to the data, 44% of reserve service members are married or living with a partner, 53% are single, 3% are divorced or separated, and about half a percent are widowed.

The National Insurance Institute also examined the effect of extended service on the family unit. The examination shows that of the reserve service members currently defined as divorced or separated, about 26% separated or divorced after their first period of service. The National Insurance Institute notes that this is a rate similar to the national average, which stands at about 28%.

The data was published as part of the National Insurance Institute's monitoring of the consequences of extended reserve service, alongside the handling of reserve service benefits and assistance to their families, including spouses who separated during this period.

Acting Director General of the National Insurance Institute, Zvika Cohen, said that "the families of reserve service members are the pillar of the national resilience of the State of Israel at this time. Although the data shows that the percentage of divorces among the reserve service is the same as the national average, it is important to pay attention to the clear challenges and the great complexity that prolonged service poses to the family unit."

According to Cohen, the National Insurance Institute will continue to support reserve service members and their families through a social envelope, and called on all relevant parties to provide a solution to the unique difficulties that the families of reservists are facing.