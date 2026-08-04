A poll conducted by Prof. Yitzhak Katz for the new Israeli television channel, Channel 16, shows the opposition bloc taking a lead with 61 seats, compared to 51 seats for the current coalition bloc.

According to the survey, the "Yashar" party, headed by Gadi Eisenkot, emerges as the largest party with 22 seats. Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party follows closely behind with 21 seats, while Naftali Bennett's "Together" party earns 14 seats.

The poll further indicates that The Democrats garner 11 seats. Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's Otzma Yehudit party secures nine seats, tying with Shas and Yisrael Beytenu. United Torah Judaism lands eight seats, while Hadash-Ta'al receives five.

Ra'am, the Religious Zionist party, and the Reservists' Zionist Home party - headed by Yoaz Hendel and Chili Tropper - win four seats each. Balad and Benny Gantz's party both fall short of the electoral threshold.

However, a separate poll published on Tuesday evening on Channel 14 and conducted by Shlomo Filber presents a starkly different picture. In Filber's survey, the right-wing bloc takes a dominant lead with 62 seats against just 48 seats for the center-left bloc, with Likud leading the field at 31 seats.

In the Channel 14 survey, "Yashar" comes in second with 22 seats, Shas receives 11 seats, and The Democrats hold 10. United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu, and “Together" earn eight seats each, while Otzma Yehudit and the Religious Zionist party capture six seats apiece.

In Filber's poll, several parties fail to clear the electoral threshold: Balad registers at 2.9%, the Reservists' Zionist Home party (Tropper & Hendel) gets 1.9%, Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party stands at 1.3%, Ofer Winter's slate reaches 1.2%, Gilad Erdan receives 0.7%, and Blue and White drops to just 0.5%.