A poll released Tuesday evening on Channel 13 News reveals that if elections were held today, both the Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party would tie at 21 seats each.

The Together party, led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, continues to weaken, sliding to 14 seats, followed by The Democrats with 11, Yisrael Beytenu with 10, and Shas and United Torah Judaism each securing 8 seats.

Otzma Yehudit earns 7 seats, Hadash-Ta'al gets 6, the Religious Zionist party reaches 5, Ra'am takes 5, and a slate led by Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel squeaks in with 4 seats.

The Blue and White and Balad parties remain below the electoral threshold.

Under this scenario, the right-wing bloc wins 49 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc reaches 60 seats without including the Arab parties.

On the question of suitability for Prime Minister, Gadi Eisenkot widens his lead over Benjamin Netanyahu, scoring 47% to Netanyahu’s 35%. In a head-to-head match-up against Naftali Bennett, Bennett leads with 43% compared to Netanyahu's 40%.