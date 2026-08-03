A Channel 12 News poll published Monday evening shows a deadlock between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, with each receiving 23 Knesset seats.

Compared to Channel 12's previous poll, Likud has gained one seat, while Eisenkot's party has maintained its position as one of Israel's two largest political parties.

Naftali Bennett's Beyachad ("Together") party has halted its recent decline and remains at 14 seats. The Democrats, led by Yair Golan, also hold steady at 10 seats, as does Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, with 9 seats.

Within the coalition bloc, United Torah Judaism remains at 8 seats, while Shas drops to 7 seats. Otzma Yehudit also receives 7 seats. In contrast, Religious Zionism, led by Bezalel Smotrich, gains one seat and rises to 5 seats.

At the lower end of the standings are Hadash-Ta'al, led by Yousef Jabareen and Ahmad Tibi, with 5 seats, and Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas, also with 5 seats. The Zionist Reservists' Home party, led by Chili Tropper and Yoaz Hendel, once again clears the electoral threshold with 4 seats.

Below the electoral threshold are Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz, with 1.4%, and Balad, led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, with 0.8%.

According to the poll, the overall balance between the political blocs remains unchanged. Netanyahu's coalition bloc stands at 50 seats, while the bloc opposing Netanyahu holds 70 seats, including the 10 seats won by the Arab parties.