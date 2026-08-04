Nearly two-thirds of Israelis are concerned about the integrity of future elections, a large majority believe an Intifada in Judea and Samaria is a likely scenario in the near future, and most of the public continues to prefer the primary election system for selecting Knesset candidates. These are among the findings of a new survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute as part of its July "Israeli Voice Index."

One of the survey's most notable findings concerns election integrity. Seventy percent of the public believes there is a risk of attempts to undermine the electoral process in Israel. Among Jewish respondents, the level of concern is particularly high at 72%, compared with 58.5% among Arab respondents. A majority in every political camp also expressed concern, with the highest rate recorded among the left at 90.5%, followed by 76% in the center and 66% on the right.

The survey also found a significant increase in the public's perception of security threats. Seventy-two percent of respondents believe there is a high likelihood of an Intifada in Judea and Samaria in the foreseeable future, compared with just 59% who held that view in a survey conducted in November 2025. Among Jewish respondents, approximately 80% believe the likelihood of an Intifada is high, compared with fewer than 40% of Arab respondents.

Regarding Iran, the most common view, expressed by 37% of respondents, is that Israel should refrain from taking military action on its own and respond only if it comes under direct attack.

By contrast, 20% believe Israel should work to persuade the United States to undertake a joint military operation, 18% support joining an American attack only if requested to do so, and 16% believe Israel should strike Iran even without coordinating with Washington.

The survey also found that the public continues to favor the primary election system. Fifty-six percent of respondents believe primaries are the proper method for determining parties' Knesset candidate lists, compared with 15% who prefer a selection committee and 11% who believe the party leader should determine the list. Among Jewish respondents, support for primaries is particularly strong, with a majority in the left, center, and right all favoring the system.

On the issue of law enforcement against Jews involved in violence against Palestinian Arabs, 46% of Jewish respondents believe the security forces are not acting firmly enough.

However, the survey revealed significant political differences on this issue. Among respondents on the left and in the center, a clear majority believe law enforcement is too lenient, while opinions on the right are nearly evenly divided between those who believe enforcement is too lenient and those who believe it is too harsh.