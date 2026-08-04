MK Tally Gotliv sharply criticized IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during an interview with Galey Israel Radio, saying he should have been dismissed long ago. She added that she had opposed his appointment from the outset.

"Chief of Staff Zamir should have been fired a long time ago," Gotliv said. "I opposed his appointment. The way he speaks about the political leadership is a disgrace and an unprecedented act of insolence."

She accused him of being "a serial leaker from the Security Cabinet, like when he said the army would 'collapse into itself.' He cannot speak that way about the political leadership or about a minister. He cannot issue briefings that defame a minister."

Gotliv continued, "That's not how it works. The people who run the country and give the orders are the elected political leadership. I used to think that things look different from one side than they do from the other."

She also called on Defense Minister Israel Katz to dismiss Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

According to Gotliv, "Israel Katz should remove Maj. Gen. Bluth immediately. After four years in this term, I can say one thing: when someone steps on your head the first time, you put an end to it immediately."