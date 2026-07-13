Galei Zahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh addressed the IDF's manpower crisis, noting that the warnings issued by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reflect a genuine and growing problem.

According to Kadosh, there is frustration within the military that repeated warnings have failed to generate meaningful action or change.

At the same time, despite the severity of the situation, Zamir has yet to use one of the most significant tools at his disposal.

"Since taking office, he has not stood behind a podium even once to hold a press conference," Kadosh noted. "Perhaps now is the time to do so."

Kadosh also noted that during the 2023 protests over the judicial reform legislation, then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant effectively served as the IDF's public voice by conveying the military's concerns to the public.

In the current situation, Kadosh said, there is no expectation within the IDF that Defense Minister Israel Katz will play a similar role. He therefore argued that the responsibility now rests with the Chief of Staff himself to address the public directly and explain the scope of the manpower crisis and its implications for the military.