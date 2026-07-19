The IDF is maintaining a high level of operational readiness, and its air defense array has been placed on increased alert following launches carried out today (Sunday) toward the Aqaba area, while closely monitoring developments in Iran, IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir said during a situational assessment held at the Judea and Samaria Division.

Zamir reviewed the latest operational picture with forces in the field, the many counterterrorism achievements of recent weeks, and the readiness level of units ahead of upcoming missions. The Chief of Staff also held an open discussion with brigade commanders regarding the logistical and operational challenges facing them, both in the local arena and in the multi-dimensional and multi-front campaign, and expressed his deep appreciation for their continuous efforts to safeguard Israel’s security.

“Alongside the ongoing fight against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, we are closely monitoring developments in Iran and maintaining a high level of alert. We monitored the fire toward the Aqaba area today, and our air defense array is on alert to defend Israel’s citizens. We are prepared to immediately return to combat and will act with great force against anyone who seeks to harm us," Zamir said.

He added: “I want to express my appreciation to the forces fighting day after day in the area and achieving significant results. Thanks to you, the scope of terror incidents in Judea and Samaria is among the lowest in recent years. Alongside the determined fight against terrorism and strengthening the communities, nationalist crime harms security and settlement. We cannot accept this, and we will continue working with the Shin Bet and police to eradicate this phenomenon."

“Alongside the high level of readiness for multi-front warfare, the Judea and Samaria sector remains a permanent arena of focus. I am aware of the major challenges before you in the coming period, during which you will be required to maintain high readiness for rapid responses to emerging incidents and preserve security and stability in the sector," the Chief of Staff said.