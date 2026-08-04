A large fire raging this afternoon (Tuesday) near the Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel is causing major disruptions. 14 firefighting crews and four firefighting aircraft are operating at the scene to stop the spread of the flames, which are advancing quickly due to the wind.

Due to the fire, Route 6 is closed in both directions near the Daniel Interchange, and Route 1 eastbound is closed near Ben Shemen.

The Fire and Rescue Service stated that firefighters from the Ayalon Station are working at a fire in an open area, with thick smoke and high flames visible at the scene. According to the firefighters, wind conditions are making firefighting efforts difficult and are accelerating the spread of the flames.

The police announced that Route 6 is completely closed and traffic is being diverted to Route 444. Eastbound traffic on Route 1 is also stopped and is being diverted to Route 443.

Fire and rescue services and the police called on the public to avoid the area, follow the instructions of the emergency forces, and use navigation applications to choose alternative routes.