מטוסים הוזנקו לשריפה סמוך לאלון מורה בחוות דרך אברהם

Firefighters from the Samaria district, assisted by two firefighting aircraft from the Elad Squadron, are working Thursday to contain a fire that broke out at the Derech Avraham Farm near the community of Elon Moreh in Samaria.

Teams at the scene reported an extensive line of fire and difficulties reaching all of the blaze's central points from the ground. However, the fire's spread towards the farm itself has been stopped.

Following a situational assessment and an analysis of the terrain and weather conditions, a decision was made to dispatch firefighting aircraft to the area.

Fire Commander Tzion Shankor, head of the Judea and Samaria District in the Fire and Rescue Service, said, "This is a fire that broke out near the farm and spread rapidly due to strong winds. Upon receiving the initial report, we dispatched to the scene numerous firefighting crews along with aerial support."

"In the coming days we are expected to face challenging weather conditions, and I urge the public to refrain from lighting fires in open areas," Shankor added.

Meanwhile, a Jewish man was severely wounded in a stabbing at the farm as he worked to extinguish the flames.

Two terrorists neutralized, and the victim is in serious condition with stab wounds to the chest.