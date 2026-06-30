Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund's (KKL-JNF) Board of Directors has approved a NIS 13 million ($4.4 million) assistance program to fund the purchase of wildfire response equipment for 94 communities located adjacent to forests across central Israel.

The initiative, titled "Shield for the Forest," is designed to strengthen communities' ability to respond during the critical first minutes of a wildfire, before Israel Fire and Rescue Services arrive on the scene.

KKL-JNF's Central Region encompasses approximately 440,000 dunams (109,000 acres) of planted forest, stretching from Yokneam and Zikhron Ya'akov in the north to Beit Guvrin in the south. In recent years, alongside the security challenges facing communities in northern and southern Israel, the region has experienced a growing number of increasingly severe wildfires. The trend, worsened in part by climate change, poses a threat to nearby communities, critical infrastructure, and vast forested areas.

Under the program, participating local authorities will receive dedicated funding to purchase equipment and tools for an initial wildfire response. Of the 94 communities included, 73 will receive NIS 150,000 each, while the remaining 21 will receive NIS 100,000. The list of eligible communities was determined based on several factors, including proximity to forests, overlap with forested areas, fire risk assessments conducted by Israel Fire and Rescue Services, and each community's wildfire history over the past five years.

While Israel Fire and Rescue Services hold the official responsibility for firefighting, KKL-JNF plays a central supporting role in wildfire prevention and emergency response across Israel's forests and open spaces, drawing on its extensive knowledge of the terrain and its specialized equipment.

"In a forest fire, the first few minutes are critical," said KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky. "Our goal is to ensure that the communities bordering Israel's forests have the tools they need to respond quickly, reduce damage, and help protect lives, homes, and the forests themselves. This is a direct investment in the safety of residents and in preserving Israel's open landscapes."