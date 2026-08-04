The Broyar family has established the Tel Benayah outpost in the Samaria region following the killing of their son, Benayahu, and the destruction of their home in a fire at Havat Gilad.

Batya Broyar told Arutz Sheva - Isael National News the family decided to channel its grief into establishing a new homestead. Preparations began immediately after news of Benayahu's death, and by the following Friday three families had already moved to the site.

"After the fire at Havat Gilad, we understood it was time to leave our comfort zone," she said. "We no longer have a place to return to, so we will take this step to another point in the Land of Israel."

Broyar said her son had long believed in expanding Jewish settlement and that the family viewed the establishment of Tel Benayah as a way of carrying forward that vision. She said three families are currently living at the site, with the goal of developing it into a permanent community.

Recalling the fire that destroyed the family's home, Broyar said the house was engulfed in flames within a short time. Despite the loss, she said the family remains focused on moving forward.

"We are moving forward inside, with God's help," she said. She also invited the public to come and visit the new homestead, which is situated between Havat Gilad and Yitzhar.