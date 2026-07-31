A demonstration in support of those involved in last month's riot outside the home of Israeli Supreme Court Deputy President Justice Noam Sohlberg was held in Jerusalem and ended in violence, during which three Haredi soldiers serving in the IDF's Netzah Yehuda Battalion were attacked.

The event began with a vehicle convoy from Beit Shemesh to Jerusalem, after which participants continued on foot to Shabbat Square. During the march, demonstrators carried signs opposing the enlistment of Haredim into the IDF, including one reading, "We will never serve in the enemy's army."

Participants also shouted slogans against police officers, and in several instances objects were thrown at them.

The three soldiers, who happened to pass through the area by chance, were assaulted by some of those attending the protest.

The march took place following the release of 63 haredi suspects who had been arrested in connection with last month's riot outside Justice Sohlberg's home in Alon Shvut.

According to the investigation, the rioters damaged Sohlberg's home and the family's vehicle. Windows were smashed, flower pots and planters were broken, and the entrance to the house was vandalized. Israeli flags bearing swastikas were also placed in the street.

Following the incident, Justice Sohlberg's wife, Meira Sohlberg, described what they found upon returning home.

"We are children of Holocaust survivors," she said. "Jews are hurting one another like this. Look at this destruction-a pogrom. What is this, Kristallnacht?"