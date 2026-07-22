בן גביר בעימות במזרח ירושלים: "אני בעל הבית, אזרוק אותך"

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir conducted a professional tour of eastern Jerusalem on Tuesday together with Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King, Jerusalem District Police Commander Avshalom Peled, the commander of the Kedem Precinct, the minister's security secretary, Deputy Commissioner Sami Marciano, and additional officials.

During the visit, Ben-Gvir was briefed on the police's preparations for Tisha B'Av, particularly in the Old City and eastern Jerusalem.

He was also presented with police activity figures, which included a decrease in terrorist activity in the east of the city, an increase in weapons seizures, a surge in rapid response team members, and the strengthening of the police presence in the area.

Later, the minister visited the new police complex being established in eastern Jerusalem, which is expected to house the Kedem Precinct, the Shalem Station, and additional police units.

בן גביר במזרח ירושלים: "יהודים מסתובבים כאן בביטחון, אנחנו בעלי הבית"

As part of the expansion of the operations, 40 additional police positions and 40 additional municipal police positions have been added to bolster police activity and governance in eastern Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir then walked the streets, met with residents and business owners, and heard from them about their sense of security and the operational needs to strengthen enforcement in the area.

During the visit, the Minister was confronted by one of the locals, who accused him of theatrics and claimed that he being surrounded by a security detail proved that the land is not his. To this, Ben-Gvir replied: "We're in charge. I'll kick you out of here."

"There were times when the police were nearly not present here. There were times when Jews were afraid to walk here. Today, the reality has changed; there is a higher police presence, it's quieter, Jews work and walk around here safely, and we're in charge," Ben-Gvir stated.

According to the minister, "The statistics speak for themselves: a drop in terror incidents, an increase in weapons seizures, more proactive activity, and more governance. That's how it works when you show determination, strength, and aggression; the enemy gets the message."