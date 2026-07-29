The Jerusalem Municipality and the Hagihon Water and Sewage Corporation are warning the public about a wave of recently exposed fraud attempts, in which fake payment demands are being sent to residents and other parties by individuals posing as official representatives.

According to a statement from the municipality and the corporation, the fraudsters are using documents that appear to be official, including authentic logos, project details, and various data, in an effort to create the false impression of an authorized request and deceive the public into transferring funds to their accounts.

The Jerusalem Municipality and Hagihon stressed that payments should only be made after verifying the payment request with the relevant official authority, and that funds should only be transferred to the official bank accounts of these organizations.

They further clarified that any change in bank account details or unusual payment requests requires immediate verification, and that no personal information should be provided or transfers made based on messages or documents that appear suspicious.

The matter has been referred to the Israel Police and law enforcement authorities for investigation. The municipality and its Security Department are working together to prevent additional incidents. The authorities are urging the public to remain highly vigilant and, in any case of suspicion, to refrain from transferring funds, immediately contact the official service centers, and report the incident to the police.