האירוע בו נפגע הקצין מירי כוורת זיקוקים דוברות המשטרה

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed a complainant's statement on Sunday with the Jerusalem Magistrates' Court against a 20-year-old Arab resident of the Silwan neighborhood, paving the way for an indictment over a flare attack that injured a Border Police commander.

The incident took place earlier this month during a routine Border Police patrol in Silwan. According to police, fireworks were fired directly at the officers. The unit commander responded by opening fire to remove the threat but was struck in the neck by one of the flares and was evacuated for medical treatment.

The attack also ignited a nearby patch of land, prompting firefighters to respond and extinguish the blaze.

Following the incident, investigators from the Jerusalem District's Special Unit launched an extensive investigation, combining intelligence gathering, forensic analysis, area searches, and a review of security camera footage. Police said they located the launcher allegedly used in the attack.

The suspect is expected to face charges including assaulting a police officer and unlawfully discharging a firearm in a manner that endangers human life. His detention has been extended until the end of the week while prosecutors prepare an indictment and seek to keep him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.