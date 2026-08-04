Jerusalem District Fire Investigators have completed their investigation into the July 19 fire that broke out at a supermarket in Ramat Beit Shemesh, determining that the fire was caused by children playing with open fire in one of the supermarket’s rooms, while the store was open and operating normally.

The fire broke out in a supermarket located on the entrance floor of an eight-story residential building. Firefighters brought the flames under control and prevented them from spreading to the residential apartments. The incident ended without any injuries.

The investigation findings also revealed that the business operated without a permit from the Israeli Fire and Rescue Service, and that no fire detection and extinguishing equipment was installed. The Fire and Rescue Service stated that such systems could have prevented the spread of the fire and reduced the extent of the damage.

The Fire and Rescue Department emphasized that this is a phenomenon of businesses and buildings that do not meet fire safety requirements and clarified that meeting these requirements is a basic condition for protecting human life and property.

The Fire and Rescue Department also called on parents to talk to their children about the dangers inherent in playing with fire and to keep ignition means away from them. According to them, the combination of playing with fire and the lack of safety measures could end in disaster.