Hundreds of students at Or Menachem School in Tzfat were treated to a unique demonstration of Israel's emergency response capabilities this week, as the Israel Dog Unit joined police and rescue organizations for a special exhibition focused on preparedness, search and rescue operations and community resilience.

The event, led by Israel Police and attended by Tzfat Mayor Yossi Kakon, brought together a range of emergency services, including Magen David Adom (MDA), Fire and Rescue Services, United Hatzalah, the Israel Dog Unit , and the Israel Dog Unit.

Students watched as the IDU showcased its specialized search and rescue dogs and advanced drone capabilities, highlighting the tools and techniques used to locate missing persons and assist security forces during emergencies.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov emphasized the unit's deep connection to the city. "For better or worse, the IDU has become a household name for the municipality of Tzfat and the Tzfat Police. We have established two operational bases in Meron and Tzfat to provide rapid responses to missing persons cases and security incidents." One of the most prominent missing person cases in Israel, that of nine-year-old Hymanut Kassaou, began in Tzfat.

He also praised the community's ability to withstand ongoing challenges. "Tzfat has absorbed many missiles and bombardments from Hezbollah as a result of the ongoing war, and we see here extraordinary resilience and cohesion."