A dramatic rescue operation took place Tuesday evening in Carmel Park after a private vehicle lost control, rolled into a deep ravine, and plunged from a cliff approximately 15 meters high.

Numerous firefighters from the Haifa and Hadera stations, along with a special rescue team from the Krayot station, were dispatched to the scene with reinforced forces.

Due to the challenging terrain, the depth of the ravine, and dense vegetation, the rescue teams conducted extensive searches in close coordination with police until the wrecked vehicle was located at the bottom of the cliff.

The driver was found trapped inside the vehicle and suffering moderate injuries.

Because the vehicle had fallen from a great height and came to rest in steep, difficult-to-access terrain, the Fire and Rescue Service's special rescue unit was called to the scene. The unit immediately secured the area and carried out a complex operation to safely extract the driver from the deep ravine and bring him up to the access road, using rope systems, pulleys, and specialized stretchers.

The driver was treated by Magen David Adom medical teams and evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.