Board of Peace Director-General Nickolay Mladenov on Sunday criticized Israel for strikes in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

While he did not mention Israel by name, Mladenov wrote in a post on social media, “Two days of strikes across Gaza have killed civilians and destroyed medical supplies that people depend on. This comes after intense efforts by the Board of Peace and the mediators (Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar and the US) to bring the Palestinian factions in Gaza to agree to a Roadmap on the full implementation of President Trump's plan, to hand over civilian governance and to decomission their weapons."

He added, “Both parties carry obligations under the Comprehensive Plan and the Sharm El Sheikh deal that secured the release of all hostages."

“My team and I are working around the clock with the parties, the mediators and regional partners to de-escalate and create the space for the full implementation of the President's plan. Achieving a lasting peace is hard but achievable if everyone make their best efforts," concluded Mladenov.

The IDF has in recent days eliminated several top Hamas terrorists who took part in the massacre on October 7, 2023 and who held Israeli hostages.

The strikes took place even as US President Donald Trump announced an accord intended to accomplish the demilitarization of Hamas along with every other terrorist group in Gaza.

Trump insisted on Friday that Israel is “very happy" about the Hamas disarmament deal.

Asked during a cabinet meeting whether the US has received any assurances from Israel that it will abide by the deal, Trump replied, “We do have an understanding with Israel."

“Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they’ve been very good," Trump stated, adding, “Most people said that would be a deal that would be undoable. Will it go through its ups and downs? It’s a very complex situation over there… But it’s a great breakthrough. Nobody’s ever thought that it would be possible to disarm Hamas."