Minister of Defense Israel Katz met on Monday at the Kirya Base in Tel Aviv with local leaders from Judea and Samaria for a discussion that dealt with the security situation, the ongoing campaign against Palestinian Arab terrorism, and the promotion of settlement in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

During the meeting, Katz addressed the controversy that arose following his remarks during a live television interview a day earlier on Channel 14, which many of the local leaders had condemned. The Minister clarified that the Commanding Officer of the IDF Central Command, Major General Avi Bluth, was not dismissed from his post.

Katz stated that "the IDF follows the government's policies," added that "Maj. Gen. Bluth is doing his job well," and clarified that there is no disagreement between them.

During the meeting, the local leaders expressed support for the Defense Minister's policies, and noted that recent mesures taken in Judea and Samaria, including the recognition of 104 new settlements and 160 agricultural farms, the return of IDF bases to northern Samaria, the foundation of military preparatory acadamies and Nahal groups in the Jordan Valley, the lifting of adiminstrative arrest warrents against residents, and the expansion of operations against terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur a-Shams camps.

The leaders stressed that the Judea and Samaria communities are defensive and strategic assets for Israel, and expressed appreciation for Maj. Gen. Bluth for his "leadership, defense and settlement achievements, and his efforts for Israel's security." They also noted that they reject the campaign against the Defense Minister and the Central Command Commanding Officer.

The meeting was attended, among others, by Yisrael Ganz, chairman of the Yesha Council and Binyamin Governor; Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan; Maaleh Adumim Mayor Guy Yifrach; Efrat Council Chief Dubi Shefler; Kdumim Council Chief Uziel Vatik; Karnei Shomron Council Chief Yonatan Kuznitz; Hebron Council Chief Eyal Gelman; Mount Hebron Governor Eliram Azulai; Elkana Council Chief Assaf Mintzer; Oranit Council Chief Or Piron Zomer; and Yesha Council Director Hagai Tam.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants agreed to continue their cooperation to advance the security of residents and the development of Israeli communities.