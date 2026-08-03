Defense Minister Israel Katz has launched a new campaign under the slogan, "Finally, a Right-Wing Defense Minister."

The campaign highlights the policies Katz has pursued since taking office, alongside a series of messages emphasizing what it describes as a fundamental shift in Israel's defense strategy.

According to the campaign, Katz's approach includes abandoning the previous "conception," adopting a more offensive policy, strengthening Jewish communities, dealing an unprecedented blow to Iran's terror network, eliminating senior terrorist leaders, and expanding the IDF's operational freedom.

The campaign's central message states: "Israel is not returning to the old conceptions. Israel initiates, attacks, and wins."

It concludes with the slogan: "Israel Katz. A Right-Wing Defense Minister."