Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday rejected claims that he announced the dismissal of Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth during a media interview, calling the reports "a political campaign" aimed at the government.

In a statement, Katz said, "The attempt to portray my remarks as if I called for the dismissal of the Central Command commander during the broadcast is an outright lie, part of a political campaign directed against the government."

According to Katz, the process of appointing Bluth's successor began months before the interview. He noted that on April 24, Channel 12 News reported that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had recommended appointing Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, head of the IDF Personnel Directorate, as the next commander of Central Command.

Katz also noted that on July 28, Channel 14 News reported that he had accepted the Chief of Staff's recommendation advance Bar Kalifa's appointment in accordance with standard procedures. That report also noted that Katz had interviewed Bar Kalifa and concluded that he was the most suitable candidate for the position.

Addressing the exchange that sparked the controversy, Katz said that during Sunday's interview, one participant called for Bluth to be dismissed, to which he immediately responded, "No."

"The exchange is on video and fully documented," Katz stressed.

He added, "Months before that interview, the Chief of Staff's recommendation had already been submitted, approved by me, and the appointment process was well underway. Therefore, any attempt to suggest the decision was made because of the interview is in clear contradiction to the facts."

"This is an attempt by the media to divert the discourse away from the real question," he said, urging the public to instead consider what would happen if Yair Golan were appointed defense minister in a government led by Gadi Eisenkot.

"We have already seen Yair Golan threaten to dismiss [Shin Bet chief] Maj. Gen. David Zini," Katz said. "In such a scenario, there is concern that the architects of the old conception would once again be appointed, something that could harm both the settlement enterprise and Israel's security."

"That didn't happen under my watch, and it won't happen," he concluded.