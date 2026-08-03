Just ahead of the Likud primaries, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Sunday evening during a live interview on Channel 14 that he has decided to appoint Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa as the new Commander of Central Command.

The announcement came alongside harsh criticism directed at the incumbent Central Command Chief, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

Katz first addressed the issue of administrative detention, claiming he had ended its use against Jews. During his remarks, an audience member interjected, disputing his claim, but the minister shot back: "I abolished the administrative detention orders; no one before me did."

He then referred to the case of Tal Yinon Dardik, who is suspected of serious offenses, stating that while the Central Command Chief has the authority to issue residence restriction orders, it must be exercised "very cautiously and in accordance with Shin Bet recommendations."

According to Katz, "The proper route is to open a criminal investigation. If there is no evidence, there is no case; if there is evidence, indict him." He added that Dardik "can go to his parents' home today, or anywhere else except Area B, where he wants to go - because that creates a conflict with the Americans right now."

The Defense Minister went on to attack both Bluth and the Military Advocate General's Corps over their decision to appeal Dardik's release. "I disagree with him - he and the legal department filed an appeal with the court, contrary to my policy. I even approached the Chief of Staff regarding this matter. They acted against my position, and it was the wrong step. The Major General must take my policy into account - and I will insist on this," he said.

Katz subsequently announced Bar Kalifa's appointment, saying: "I have announced my decision to implement the move - appointing Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa as Commander of Central Command. Because in Central Command, I want an IDF that strives for decisive victory, targets enemies, and protects the settlers."

He concluded his statements by asserting, "My control over the defense establishment is absolute."

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit responded to Katz and said, “The statement issued by the Minister of Defense was not coordinated with the Chief of the General Staff. Major General Avi Bluth commands the Central Command amid a complex reality, with professionalism, bravery, and dedication, and should be granted complete trust."

“The Chief of the General Staff does not intend to change key IDF commanders' positions during these sensitive times. Once such a decision is made, it will be taken by the Chief of the General Staff and approved in accordance with the required protocols," added the IDF.

Katz's office responded to the backlash, "As early as late April, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir recommended to Defense Minister Israel Katz that Major General Dado Bar Kalifa be appointed Commander of Central Command, and even requested that the minister interview him for the role. The Defense Minister held a personal interview with Bar Kalifa during June, found him to be the most suitable candidate to command Central Command, and has now decided to announce the acceptance of the Chief of Staff's recommendation and the expected appointment in the upcoming round of assignments."

The statement added, "The Defense Minister’s policy is to promote commanders within the IDF who have a proven track record of aggressiveness and success during the war, in alignment with the security policy led by the Defense Minister alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."