Against the backdrop of Defense Minister Israel Katz’s live-broadcast attack on Central Command Chief Major General Avi Blut, the Yesha Council has issued a statement backing the general while simultaneously defending Katz’s record in Judea and Samaria.

The council’s statement expressed "support and appreciation" for Maj. Gen. Bluth, noting he has dedicated his life to national security and steered the Central Command through a highly volatile period. The council emphasized that Bluth's "military leadership, offensive combat doctrine, and close, respectful coordination with settlement leadership yielded significant achievements in combating terrorism and fortifying security across Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley."

Simultaneously, the council extended its backing to the defense chief. "We wish to strengthen the hands of the defense minister, who is driving major initiatives to bolster Israel's security, defeat terrorism, and increase the number of Jewish communities across Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley," the statement read. Council leadership stressed that recent gains stem directly from civil-military synergy, adding: "We believe these security and construction achievements are the product of cooperation between the political and military echelons, and we hope this mutual respect and collaboration continues for the sake of Israel's security."

The developments come ahead of a scheduled meeting this afternoon between Katz and municipal leaders from Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The defense minister's moves drew fierce condemnation from former minister Gilad Erdan. "Israel Katz continues to play petty politics at the expense of our collective security," Erdan remarked. "This time he hit a new low: dismissing a dedicated IDF general on live television. This is not the right wing; this is a broken right wing that shames us all. A true right wing respects and backs IDF officers, acting out of national interest rather than personal ambition."

During an interview broadcast Sunday night on the panel show The Patriots, Katz announced his intention to oust Bluth after just two years in the role. Katz revealed the friction began after Bluth appealed a court decision regarding the release of Tal Yinon Dardik, a suspect accused of severe offenses. "They acted against my position; it was a misstep," Katz declared. "My control over the defense establishment is absolute."

Beit El Council Head Shai Alon strongly condemned Defense Minister Israel Katz's decision, calling it a "grave error" made without consulting the IDF Chief of Staff. Alon argued that firing a dedicated commander during wartime undermines both the settlement movement and anti-terror operations, warning that the move shows a complete detachment from reality. He praised Bluth's long-standing leadership and composure, calling on the minister to reverse the decision.

Alon highlighted his extensive history working alongside the commander. "I have known Bluth for many years. He is a values-driven, deeply professional officer-a combat warrior and commander who always charges forward. Throughout his entire career, from serving as the Yehuda Brigade Commander to heading the Judea and Samaria Division and now leading Central Command, securing our communities and strengthening Judea and Samaria have been his guiding light. I call on the minister to reverse this decision."